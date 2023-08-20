Jorge Martin crashes in warm-up while practising long lap penalty

An early mishap for @88jorgemartin!



He's crashed while practicing his long lap penalty for later! #AustrianGP

The Pramac Racing rider’s fall was a less than ideal start to a Sunday which might become frustrating for him.

Martin was penalised late on Saturday night - many hours after the sprint race, where he caused a Turn 1 pile-up.

He was accused by Stewards of ‘riding in an irresponsible manner causing a crash’.

Martin started from 12th on the grid in the sprint, and finished on the podium. He kept his podium finish despite being penalised.

He will again begin from 12th at the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday but must serve a long lap penalty.