2023 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results

20 Aug 2023
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP sprint race, Austrian MotoGP, 19 August

Warm-up results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 10 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)1'29.517s5/7316k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.113s7/7305k
3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.255s6/7310k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.355s7/7309k
5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.366s6/7312k
6Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.395s6/7309k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.412s7/7312k
8Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.497s6/7308k
9Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.517s6/7314k
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.518s5/7313k
11Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.612s4/7310k
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.799s5/7308k
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.837s4/7306k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.855s5/7308k
15Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.007s6/7313k
16Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.048s6/7313k
17Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.051s7/7305k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.145s4/7309k
19Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.196s6/7310k
20Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.206s6/7310k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)+1.265s7/7308k
22Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.805s7/7308k
23Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+4.191s5/5310k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 28.772s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 29.854s (2022)

Enea Bastianini surprises by leading warm-up for the Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Marquez.

Jorge Martin, who has a long lap penalty for triggering a pile-up at turn one of Saturday's Sprint, fell while practising the long lap loop in the opening minutes of warm-up.

The Pramac Ducati lowsided as he threaded his bike through a kink in the lane, then slid across the track, fortunately without contact with other riders. The Spaniard tried it again, successfully, after rejoining the session but finished 23rd and last.

Sprint winner and title leader Francesco Bagnaia was tenth fastest, with Saturday's runner-up Brad Binder in seventh for KTM, who were searching for more rear grip this morning.

Hot and sunny conditions mean the new, stricter, tyre pressure monitoring system could be a concern for the race, with some riders already complaining of soaring tyre pressures in the 14-lap Sprint.

Pol Espargaro has a three-place grid penalty for this afternoon's race, for holding up Marc Marquez in Friday practice.

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 46-point lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into Sunday's Austrian MotoGP, with VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi slipping to 59 points adrift after being among seven riders involved in Saturday's turn-one Sprint incident.

Desmosedicis have only been beaten twice at the Austrian circuit in the ten races since it returned to the calendar in 2016: Miguel Oliveira snatched Tech3 KTM’s first ever MotoGP victory at the final corner of a restarted 2020 race, before Brad Binder gave the home factory a memorable 2021 win after staying on slicks in the rain.

Binder returns holding fourth in the standings, with KTM still seeking its first Sunday win of the season after two Sprint victories for the South African.

LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.
 