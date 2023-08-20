Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'29.517s 5/7 316k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.113s 7/7 305k 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.255s 6/7 310k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.355s 7/7 309k 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.366s 6/7 312k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.395s 6/7 309k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.412s 7/7 312k 8 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.497s 6/7 308k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.517s 6/7 314k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.518s 5/7 313k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.612s 4/7 310k 12 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.799s 5/7 308k 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.837s 4/7 306k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.855s 5/7 308k 15 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.007s 6/7 313k 16 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.048s 6/7 313k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.051s 7/7 305k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.145s 4/7 309k 19 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.196s 6/7 310k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.206s 6/7 310k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +1.265s 7/7 308k 22 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.805s 7/7 308k 23 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +4.191s 5/5 310k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 28.772s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 29.854s (2022)

Enea Bastianini surprises by leading warm-up for the Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Marquez.

Jorge Martin, who has a long lap penalty for triggering a pile-up at turn one of Saturday's Sprint, fell while practising the long lap loop in the opening minutes of warm-up.

The Pramac Ducati lowsided as he threaded his bike through a kink in the lane, then slid across the track, fortunately without contact with other riders. The Spaniard tried it again, successfully, after rejoining the session but finished 23rd and last.

An early mishap for @88jorgemartin!



He's crashed while practicing his long lap penalty for later! #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/qclvQvIHLx — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) August 20, 2023

Sprint winner and title leader Francesco Bagnaia was tenth fastest, with Saturday's runner-up Brad Binder in seventh for KTM, who were searching for more rear grip this morning.

Hot and sunny conditions mean the new, stricter, tyre pressure monitoring system could be a concern for the race, with some riders already complaining of soaring tyre pressures in the 14-lap Sprint.

Pol Espargaro has a three-place grid penalty for this afternoon's race, for holding up Marc Marquez in Friday practice.

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 46-point lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into Sunday's Austrian MotoGP, with VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi slipping to 59 points adrift after being among seven riders involved in Saturday's turn-one Sprint incident.



Desmosedicis have only been beaten twice at the Austrian circuit in the ten races since it returned to the calendar in 2016: Miguel Oliveira snatched Tech3 KTM’s first ever MotoGP victory at the final corner of a restarted 2020 race, before Brad Binder gave the home factory a memorable 2021 win after staying on slicks in the rain.



Binder returns holding fourth in the standings, with KTM still seeking its first Sunday win of the season after two Sprint victories for the South African.



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.

