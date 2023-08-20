2023 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 10 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|1'29.517s
|5/7
|316k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.113s
|7/7
|305k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.255s
|6/7
|310k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.355s
|7/7
|309k
|5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.366s
|6/7
|312k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.395s
|6/7
|309k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.412s
|7/7
|312k
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.497s
|6/7
|308k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.517s
|6/7
|314k
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.518s
|5/7
|313k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.612s
|4/7
|310k
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.799s
|5/7
|308k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.837s
|4/7
|306k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.855s
|5/7
|308k
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.007s
|6/7
|313k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.048s
|6/7
|313k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.051s
|7/7
|305k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.145s
|4/7
|309k
|19
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+1.196s
|6/7
|310k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.206s
|6/7
|310k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|+1.265s
|7/7
|308k
|22
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.805s
|7/7
|308k
|23
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+4.191s
|5/5
|310k
* Rookie
Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 28.772s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 29.854s (2022)
Enea Bastianini surprises by leading warm-up for the Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Marquez.
Jorge Martin, who has a long lap penalty for triggering a pile-up at turn one of Saturday's Sprint, fell while practising the long lap loop in the opening minutes of warm-up.
The Pramac Ducati lowsided as he threaded his bike through a kink in the lane, then slid across the track, fortunately without contact with other riders. The Spaniard tried it again, successfully, after rejoining the session but finished 23rd and last.
An early mishap for @88jorgemartin!— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) August 20, 2023
He's crashed while practicing his long lap penalty for later! #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/qclvQvIHLx
Sprint winner and title leader Francesco Bagnaia was tenth fastest, with Saturday's runner-up Brad Binder in seventh for KTM, who were searching for more rear grip this morning.
Hot and sunny conditions mean the new, stricter, tyre pressure monitoring system could be a concern for the race, with some riders already complaining of soaring tyre pressures in the 14-lap Sprint.
- Jorge Martin penalised for ‘irresponsible riding’, keeps podium
- “I did a front flip”: Riders talk Turn 1 chaos in Austria
- Martin: “It wasn’t my fault”, Quartararo “lost a bit of control” after outside contact
Pol Espargaro has a three-place grid penalty for this afternoon's race, for holding up Marc Marquez in Friday practice.
Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 46-point lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into Sunday's Austrian MotoGP, with VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi slipping to 59 points adrift after being among seven riders involved in Saturday's turn-one Sprint incident.
Desmosedicis have only been beaten twice at the Austrian circuit in the ten races since it returned to the calendar in 2016: Miguel Oliveira snatched Tech3 KTM’s first ever MotoGP victory at the final corner of a restarted 2020 race, before Brad Binder gave the home factory a memorable 2021 win after staying on slicks in the rain.
Binder returns holding fourth in the standings, with KTM still seeking its first Sunday win of the season after two Sprint victories for the South African.
LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.