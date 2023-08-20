The Repsol Honda rider is largely using the remainder of the 2023 season to develop next year’s bike, but is also rebuilding confidence following a series of crashes and injuries.

An usually low-profile race on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring allowed Marquez to learn more about his machine, even if that information was disappointing.

"We have started the race with a setup that we had not tried before and that has provided some information,” he told DAZN.

“[Sunday] we will surely take another step in another direction to understand in the warm-up and, if we are not clear, then we will also do the race with that new concept to understand.

"Right now, finishing 10th or 15th doesn't change much for me.

"I leave motivated because I always leave motivated, but with a motivation to continue building."

Honda tested new aerodynamics on Friday and Saturday in Austria.

"Obviously, if you hit the key, you don't change", Marquez explained.

"Then, the rider can focus on drawing, on riding and on finding the limits on that bike.

“What I tried to do [on Saturday] is, based on yesterday, try to find that limit.

"I saw this morning in Free Practice that the limit of the bike had already been found, more or less, and I told them that it is time to change, to try something for the sprint race.

“During the sprint race I saw that I have reached that limit, because it is time to reach another one.

"Yes, we are looking for things, but the problem remains the same.

“Lack of grip, of acceleration...

“That is where we have to know, because the power is there, what is missing is to deliver that power to the rear tyre to use it.”

Marquez profited from the massive pile-up caused by Jorge Martin at Turn 1 of the sprint race.

He knows that, without it, his 10th-place finish would have been worse.

"At all times I am honest: we have seen ourselves benefited by the [incident] of the first corner, I have passed ninth and I have finished tenth,” he said.

"I was losing steam during the race. I felt quite good during the first laps.

“Then the tyre has gone down and we have been suffering more.

"I finished the race in 10th position, but, speaking clearly, seeing who crashed it was 15th position more or less.”

Marquez begins Sunday's grand prix from 18th. He hasn't completed a Sunday race all season yet.