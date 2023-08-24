Zarco turned down the chance to remain at Ducati next season, albeit perhaps changing teams from Pramac to Gresini, to accept a two-year offer at LCR Honda.

But while reigning champions Ducati have won eight of ten races so far this season, Honda has taken just one victory since 2021, with Alex Rins at COTA this year.

However, Marini thinks Honda, which won seven of the nine riders’ titles from 2011 to 2019 will soon “come back stronger than ever.”

CHAOS in the MotoGP Sprint & Zarco joins Honda! Video of CHAOS in the MotoGP Sprint &amp; Zarco joins Honda!

“I think Honda proposed a very good contract to [Zarco], and it's correct to accept that opportunity,” said VR46 rider Marini.

“And sure, Honda will come back. It's just one year of process, but Honda is a very strong manufacturer, and in two years, they will come back stronger than ever.”

Zarco’s decision leaves a factory spec Desmosedici, alongside Jorge Martin, up for grabs in 2024.

Marini admitted he “would like a factory bike” but - like team-mate Marco Bezzecchi - is expected to remain at his brother Valentino Rossi’s team, on a year-old machine.

The Italian was speaking after a fourth-place finish, 2.5s behind Bezzecchi, at the Red Bull Ring.

“I just have only one regret. At the start, on the exit of Turn 1, I lost the rear and nearly crashed with a highside," he said. “Jack and Alex overtook me, to overtake them was difficult and I lost a lot of time.

“If I could have stayed in third at the end of the first lap, it could be a different race. But this is racing, it's part of our job. It's just a little mistake, but that can change the result at the end of the race.

“But it's a really fantastic weekend, we worked really well, and after Assen and Silverstone, where we were struggling a lot, we found a good balance here so I hope that in Barcelona we can keep working like this and have a good speed also there.

“That will be more difficult, because sure that Aprilia there and KTM maybe are stronger than us. But we will see.”

In terms of what he still needs from the GP22, Marini explained:

“A little bit of edge grip, and with this edge grip, the bike turns better. Because I'm sliding a lot and [so] I struggle with the rear tyre, a little bit before the other riders.

“So I brake really hard, I'm strong in braking every time, but in exit not so good, especially comparing the data with Bez. He can have a little bit grip on the edge and make the bike turn better, and pick up more than me.

“So we need to find a little bit more in this area.”

Marini will start the second half of the season just five points behind Zarco, who is fifth in the world championship standings.