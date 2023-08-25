Francesco Bagnaia, Brad Binder and Marco Bezzecchi all rated the Austrian MotoGP as a huge success due to the activities and atmosphere that was provided for fans.

The Austrian Grand Prix was one of the better attended events of the 2023 campaign, and Bagnaia, who won both races at the Red Bull Ring, called it incredible.

"I think that you feel it when we have more people seeing us, and it’s something incredible when you finish the race, you’ve done a good job and you look at the grandstand and there are so many people there, happy and cheering for all of us," said the world champion.

"It makes a difference. We can make the best show possible, but I think the circuits also have to improve on that because for the people [in Austria] it was a party.

"The music was so high, the DJ [music was playing] around the circuit and for me, it was nice to see all evening, 7pm, 8pm, the music was still there."

Binder echoed the thoughts of Bagnaia and stated that many other GPs could learn from it.

The KTM rider stated: "For me, I think it’s always amazing when the stands are full, and for us [KTM] when it’s in orange it’s even more special.

"But, I must say the organisers of this GP did an insane job. I think that, not just like the whole weekend, but for me when we were on the grid there were things going on, there was music everywhere, and the podium was one of the coolest ones I think I’ve ever seen.

"They made it super cool for everybody. Hats off to them and I think it’s a lesson to many other GPs."

Bezzecchi, who failed to finish the sprint after being taken out, claimed a podium in the main race..

After keeping his dwindling title hopes alive, Bezzecchi also praised the new schedule that includes sprint races as a reason for the improved ‘show’.

"They organised a big party," added Bezzecchi. "We are lucky because our sport is one of the coolest to see, I think.

"We saw in the other classes like Moto2 and Moto3 they made great races so the organisation put a lot of effort in to let the fans enjoy the event.

"I think this schedule helps. It’s a bit tough for us but puts you more in touch with the people. It’s very beautiful to spend time with them even though it’s difficult because we have to work."