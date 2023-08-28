Érico Veríssimo e André Veríssimo Cardoso, sofreram um grave acidente no Moto 1000.



Não resistiram aos ferimentos e os óbitos foram constatados no hospital. pic.twitter.com/TESYtiu0XI — MANUAL DO PILOTO RUIM (@ManualdoPiloto) August 27, 2023

André Veríssimo Cardoso, aged 42, fell off his bike on the first lap at a point where those behind him were beginning to accelerate.

He was hit by Érico Veríssimo da Rocha, aged 38, who could not avoid his fellow rider, and was thrown from his own bike.

Both riders were transported to hospital where they both tragically succumbed to their injuries.

The race was stopped immediately and all activities at the track for the fourth round of the championship were cancelled as a mark of respect.