In 2009 in Barcelona, the Yamaha teammates engaged in a thrilling last-lap battle which Rossi emerged victorious from.

As MotoGP heads back to the same location, Lorenzo watched highlights of Rossi’s remarkable overtake from 14 years ago.

“Unbelievable move from Valentino,” Lorenzo said.

“I did it again in the straight, and closed the gap, but the same happened.

“This was the last lap. I tried to close all the gaps on all the corners.

“But, Valentino was too fast. Unbelievable.

“He made the impossible possible!

“He didn’t want to lose that race to me. So he said: ‘Okay, I will try everything, to risk everything, I will win or both of us are outside the track and will crash’.

“Even if I lost the race, I think it was one of the most spectacular battles in MotoGP history.”

Rossi would pip Lorenzo to the 2009 MotoGP championship.

Barcelona was Lorenzo’s second-most successful track - he won six times there, behind only Mugello.

This year, Lorenzo is backing one of Rossi’s proteges to be victorious.

He said about Francesco Bagnaia: “He’s very strong mentally with a lot of self confidence after so many wins.

“He’s an explosive rider so I think he’ll get pole position.

“In the sprint there are some specialised riders.

“I will say Jorge Martin. I usually pick him for the sprint.

“For a long race distance, Pecco has the more chances.

“Maybe Aprilia will have more traction or KTM has a better set-up.

“But I’ll go for Pecco, it’s a good track for Ducati and for his riding style.”