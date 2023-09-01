Ducati clarify Enea Bastianini’s 2024 role despite injury-hit debut year

“We confirmed officially that Enea will be with us next year too,” team manager David Tardozzi said.

“He deserves another year with the factory bike because of what he has done in the past.”

The confirmation during the Catalunya MotoGP is another piece of the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.

There was little doubt that Bastianini would stay, and he was always contracted for 2024, but Tardozzi’s words will ease any lingering pressure on him.

Bastianini earned the step-up from Gresini Racing to the factory team after becoming the rider with the second-most amount of race wins in 2023.

But his season has been interrupted by a shoulder injury sustained in the first-ever sprint race, on the opening weekend at Portimao.

Even since returning, he has been slowly regaining strength and his best result so far has been eighth.

But Ducati will keep faith in him next season despite the obvious competition on the grid to acquire one of their dominant bikes.