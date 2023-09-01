That statement was made before the weekend began and was confirmed after the Spaniard topped this morning’s FP1.

Espargaro was the only rider to break into the 1m 39s barrier as he led the way ahead of teammate Maverick Vinales.

Espargaro was the favourite to win last season’s Catalan grand prix before Fabio Quartararo showed the type of speed he, and no other rider could live with.

But with the French rider going through a difficult period due to Yamaha’s lack of competitiveness, Espargaro and Aprilia could be the combination to beat especially as Ducati and Francesco Bagnaia have struggled in Barcelona previously.

For that to happen though, Espargaro will need to avoid a significant mistake like the one he made last season when he pulled up with one lap to go thinking he had claimed second place.

Speaking about the incident, Espargaro added: "It’s not about revenge, I did a big mistake last year. As a human I make mistakes, a big one here!

"I led all the sessions before the race. And the ‘23 Aprilia is better than last year’s. I will remember! The marshalls must be careful because, when I see the chequered flag, I will keep pushing!

"I can make many mistakes, but this one? I will not repeat. I love this layout because it’s about fast corners.

"In Austria it’s the opposite, stop and go, and I’m not competitive like this. This is a good place for us to shine."