Marquez originally fractured the first metacarpal of the thumb in his right hand during the season-opener at Portimao following a collision with Miguel Oliveira.

The eight-time world champion was forced to miss the following three rounds before making a comeback at the French grand prix at Le Mans.

But fears that he could have aggravated the injury have now arisen after Marquez crashed in FP1 this morning.

Down in 21st place heading into the final stages, Marquez fell at turn five which brought his tally for the year to 17.

As he stood up from the fall, Marquez was then seen holding his right hand although it didn’t appear significant.