2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1'39.809s 13/15 347k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.264s 10/19 350k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.464s 17/19 347k 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.050s 16/22 351k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.091s 4/18 347k 6 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.108s 17/17 350k 7 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.135s 5/19 350k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.195s 14/21 342k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.202s 5/21 344k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.208s 5/19 348k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.335s 20/20 346k 12 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.356s 6/20 346k 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.374s 6/17 346k 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.409s 20/21 344k 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.456s 12/18 344k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.495s 4/20 348k 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.530s 17/19 347k 18 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.592s 5/19 348k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.595s 5/15 345k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.597s 5/20 340k 21 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.639s 4/16 344k 22 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.116s 6/21 339k

*Rookie.

Official Barcelona MotoGP records

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.742s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)

Aleix Espargaro leads an Aprilia one-two during opening practice for the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP at Barcelona.

Jorge Martin was caught on camera dragging his shoulder at 59 degrees over the Turn 5 kerbs before claiming third place for Pramac Ducati, with Brad Binder fourth for KTM and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia in fifth for Ducati Lenovo.

Pol completed an excellent session for the local Espargaro brothers with sixth place for GASGAS Tech3.

By contrast, another home star, Marc Marquez, fell on entry to Turn 5 in the closing minutes, his 17th accident of the year (despite missing multiple rounds).

The Repsol Honda rider was just 20th at the time and finished the session ahead of only LCR stand-in Iker Lecuona.

Aprilia dominated most of the 45 minutes, Aleix Espargaro - who suffered the nightmare of giving away second in his home race after backing off a lap early last season - initially led factory team-mate Maverick Vinales, before Vinales leapfrogged in front.

But Espargaro fought back in the closing minutes to top FP1 with a time of 1m 39.808s. Miguel Oliveira made it three Aprilias in the top seven, having been as high as fourth for RNF heading into the closing stages.

Fabio Quartararo, race winner for Yamaha last season, had a 'new' exhaust (tried at the Jerez test) on his M1 this morning. The Frenchman was ninth, just behind team-mate Franco Morbidelli.

Newly re-signed VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi clipped LCR Honda stand-in Lecuona early on but both remained upright, Bezzecchi finishing the session 16th and Lecuona last.

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 62-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP, after completing his third double of the season last time in Austria.



VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi is six points behind Martin with Brad Binder the top KTM in fourth.



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.



The Misano round takes place next weekend, followed by a post-race Official test then two months of ‘flyaway’ events held outside of Europe.

