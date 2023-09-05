Sunday’s race marked the second consecutive weekend where Bezzecchi was taken out at the start of a race.

In Austria Bezzecchi crashed out after an aggressive move from Jorge Martin left many riders with nowhere to go.

And in Barcelona it was more of the same for the Italian as he was launched from his Mooney VR46 Ducati after Enea Bastianini clipped Johann Zarco.

The collision resulted in Bezzecchi and both Gresini riders falling into the gravel, before the restart was taken by all four riders that were hit by Bastianini.

The problem for Bezzecchi is that he couldn’t use the medium front and instead swapped to a soft front tyre, which was the only available option.

Speaking about the first-lap pile up, Bezzecchi said: "Like in Austria I didn’t see anything. I just got hit by four/five bikes.

"When I saw the images after I understood [what happened] but then my bikes was not starting unfortunately.

"It was not possible to bring the bike back to the box and use that medium [tyre]. I only had a soft [tyre] and it was not very good."

A big talking point after the race was whether the start should be moved in Catalunya, but Bezzecchi, along with many others, said it’s down to riders having their head switched on, and not because of the circuit layout.

"It is just down to riders because this track has been here for many years. It’s not the track." added the rider third in the championship.

Bezzecchi is set to take part in his second home round of the year this weekend at Misano, however, he will undergo checkers beforehand after confirming injuries from the accident.

Bezzecchi said: "I hurt my left hand, especially my thumb and my right leg albeit to a lesser extent. I hope to be ok for Misano."