And the Repsol Honda rider explained how they nervously returned for the Catalunya MotoGP restart after the terrible accidents involving Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

Marquez has frequently been criticised for his risk-taking - including at Portimao this year when he clattered Miguel Oliveira - but he was not involved in Barcelona.

“All MotoGP riders, well, all world championship riders, are responsible,” Marquez was quoted by Marca.

“To go at 350km/h on a motorcycle you must be smart, responsible and very aware of what can happen to you.

“Another thing is that we like this job, we are passionate and we love our sport.

“It is true that everyone tries to be as focused as possible on their riding but, sometimes, accidents happen that cannot be avoided, like that of Enea or that of Pecco, who fell alone, accidentally.

“When you make Bastianini's mistake, it is analysed and penalised.

“And there is no need to beat him any more because, in addition to having made damage, he is sanctioned and that's it, enough. This is MotoGP."

Bastianini’s lunge on the first lap caused a pile-up including Johann Zarco, Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Zarco criticised Bastianini for trying to be “a hero”.

Bastianini fractured his ankle and wrist and will require two surgeries and, when he returns, must serve a double long lap penalty for the manoeuvre.

Marquez similarly was hit with a double long lap penalty earlier this season for an incident in which he injured himself.

After the pile-up caused by Bastianini, Bagnaia highsided and his legs were struck by Brad Binder. Remarkably he avoided serious injury.

Marquez previously said “the MotoGP family was very lucky” that Bagnaia emerged unscathed.

Marquez said about the nervy feeling of restarting soon after a scary crash: "At times like this, you go by profession, not by desire.

“Because, after seeing the two accidents, especially that of Pecco, which is the one with the most danger, it stirs your heart.

“We have all been lucky, because a serious injury to the champion hurts us all.

“It's time to be professional, to avoid the impact that this entails as soon as possible and to make yourself aware that you have to go out on the track again.

"It is evident that we are human.

“And, in the first three corners after the second start, everyone was very tactful, with respect for each other.

“We all positioned ourselves with some caution and then we started racing again."

The San Marino MotoGP at Misano is this weekend, another outing where Marquez is expected to prioritise his new risk-free approach to develop his 2024 Honda.