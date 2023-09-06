After finishing his first MotoGP race of the year in Austria, the eight-time world champion delivered a second points finish after bringing his RC213V across the line in 13th.

A weekend to forget for Honda, Marquez was the only rider able to make it into Q2 before running inside the top ten during the early stages of the sprint and main race.

But Honda’s problems were quickly evident as Marquez, who was using a soft rear, began to fade.

Needing to find big improvements for 2024, Marquez knows this weekend’s post-race test at Misano will be crucial.

Marquez said: "Another race, another chance to keep on working. Misano is a circuit that is again a bit different to Austria and Barcelona, so continuing our work with testing here is important for the data.

"Personally, I have had some good races in the past in Misano, so let’s see what the situation is after the first session.

"We also have an interesting test scheduled for Monday, the last test during the season before we make a big push for the end of the year so we need to make the most of it."

While Marquez produced a solid showing in Catalunya, Joan Mir endured one of the worst race weekends of his career.

Last in both races, Mir was totally lost throughout his home round and is hoping that the added grip of Misano can help propel him forward.

Mir added: "Of course the objective is to be better here in Misano than last weekend. It’s a track that generally has more grip than in Barcelona, which I think will immediately give us some improvements.

"We need to keep working as a team and trying a few things to improve the feeling and challenge the other Honda riders like we have at various points in the year.

"Let’s have a productive weekend and avoid falls in order to be in a good condition for the test."