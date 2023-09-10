The KTM rider admitted afterwards that he is facing somewhat of a crisis of confidence.

Since his only podium of the season in Spain, he has retired early three times and finished no higher than P6.

“Not the most ideal day,” Miller said afterwards in Misano. “I made some changes, some final tweaks to the bike, it felt not bad.

“I got a better start than [Saturday] and settled into my pace. I was running mid to high 32s. I made a little mistake on the back straight - bugger all, just ran out a bit, through 11, on the green.

“I put myself in range of Franco Morbidelli, he tried to pass six times, every time going off the end of the track. On the last go, he did at 4. He went off the end.

“As I turned, Pirro centre-punched me in the middle of my ribs. That was it. Not much more to say, really.

“It wasn’t the best weekend for us. It’s shitty to end a race like that.

“There weren’t many overtakes at the front but, all weekend, the gaps are close. That’s what happens when the bikes are competitive, the grip is so high, the tyres don’t really drop. You don’t have to manage so much.

“But my one was simply wrong place, wrong time, unlucky.”

Miller’s bright start to life at KTM, after exiting Ducati at the end of last year, has become hampered in recent weeks as he’s struggled, while teammate Brad Binder has often battled at the front.

Miller said about his self-belief: “We know we can ride, we know the bike is good, it’s just getting my confidence and comfort-level back up.

“It’s understanding what we need to make it click again, we’re working tirelessly, myself and the team. I’m trying to take as much as possible, work as much as possible, to get comfortable.

“To ride differently, do whatever I can do in terms of riding style to become better. It’s just one of those processes that take a little bit [of time].”

Asked what he’s currently lacking, Miller replied: “Just confidence in the front end, carry some more rolling speed. That’s the thing, carry rolling speed and still have the ability to turn. That’s what we’re searching for.”

Asked why he lost confidence, Miller answered: “In Assen we went in a different direction, and coming back there hasn’t been an immediate answer.

“And the tracks haven’t helped me in terms of grip level. To put it down to one thing or another? Hard. We all go through these moments. It’s not my first time struggling, it won’t be the last.”

The Misano test on Monday will give Miller a crucial opportunity to rebuild himself.

“The test is super-important,” he said. “New stuff as well as re-setting.

“I’m sure there are items there that aren’t for this year, but I’ve said to put them on for at least the afternoon, because I’m going to need the morning session to understand this bike, to understand what I need to do, without timed sessions.”