Assuming safety fears have been addressed and the last-minute visa chaos is sorted out, riders will face a brand-new challenge when they take to the Buddh International Circuit on Friday morning.

There has been no prior MotoGP testing ahead of the event, meaning it will be a true blank sheet of paper.

Riders have been using video games to try and learn the 14-turn ex-F1 track but it’s the long straights (including a 1km back section) that immediately stand-out for Quartararo.

“Looking at a video of the straights, I think it’s not an opportunity [for us]!” said the Frenchman, whose COTA podium is his only Sunday top-six finish of the season so far.

“I think the straights are quite long and it’s not going to be easy.

“But I give 100% every time. Whatever the position is. This is what I’ve learned during this season, whatever the position, I need to push myself to the limit.”

Quartararo is currently eleventh in the world championship, after 12 of 20 rounds, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli in twelfth.