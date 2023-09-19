MotoGP India: Fabio Quartararo doubts unknown India an opportunity for Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo doubts MotoGP’s step into the unknown in India this weekend will provide an opportunity for Yamaha.
Assuming safety fears have been addressed and the last-minute visa chaos is sorted out, riders will face a brand-new challenge when they take to the Buddh International Circuit on Friday morning.
There has been no prior MotoGP testing ahead of the event, meaning it will be a true blank sheet of paper.
Riders have been using video games to try and learn the 14-turn ex-F1 track but it’s the long straights (including a 1km back section) that immediately stand-out for Quartararo.
“Looking at a video of the straights, I think it’s not an opportunity [for us]!” said the Frenchman, whose COTA podium is his only Sunday top-six finish of the season so far.
“I think the straights are quite long and it’s not going to be easy.
“But I give 100% every time. Whatever the position is. This is what I’ve learned during this season, whatever the position, I need to push myself to the limit.”
Quartararo is currently eleventh in the world championship, after 12 of 20 rounds, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli in twelfth.