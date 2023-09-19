Marc Marquez still waiting for Indian MotoGP visa

Numerous team members and media have been unable to travel as planned this week due to the delay in receiving a visa, some even arriving at an airport in the hope of a last-minute breakthrough only to be turned away.

Marquez is one of those caught up in the disruption, posting on Instagram today (Tuesday):

“Flight delayed due to lack of visa for #IndiaGP. So we're going to pedal for a little while”

Moto3 rider Filippo Farioli has had a similar experience.

Opening practice for the inaugural Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit, already the subject of safety concerns, is due to start on Friday morning.

In the run-up to this weekend, Marquez said: “I am really excited to meet all of the fans in India. It’s always a nice moment when we bring MotoGP to a new country, new people and new fans to share our sport and our passion.

"We will need to work a lot to understand everything about the track and about our own situation with the bike. The objective is to put together another weekend like Misano, build over each day and have a good pair of races.

"Let’s get ready for India and to meet everyone!”

While the immediate focus is on this weekend's event, paddock personnel and - crucially - freight will then need to reach Motegi in Japan in time for the following Friday's practice action.