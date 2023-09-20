One of the biggest moves in the 2024 rider market was involving Bezzecchi, as the Valentino Rossi-owned team managed to convince him to stay.

Bezzecchi rejected the chance to join Pramac Ducati which would have meant riding a full factory bike next season.

Instead, that has now gone the way of Franco Morbidelli, who will join the team from Yamaha alongside double race winner at Misano, Jorge Martin.

But although the VR46 team got their wish, Salucci doesn’t want to see Bezzecchi remain with the team long-term.

Speaking to Corsedimoto, Salucci said: "I hope that my work (with Bezzecchi) ends. Someone within the team pushed me in this direction, but I didn't want to.

"I preferred just one year because I hope that at the end of next season Bezzecchi will join the official team and I hope in the official Ducati."

Like Bezzecchi, Luca Marini is also staying with the team next season which will be his third consecutive year with the team.

Since becoming a MotoGP outfit, the VR46 team have only had riders from their academy, which was typically the case in the lower categories as well.

But Salucci has now admitted they could look elsewhere going forward.

"We are open, because we don't have any Academy riders [ready for MotoGP]," added Salucci.

"Right now the Academy is working to find young Italian riders and we are close to opening the doors of the Academy to two young riders... very young. Like 13 or 14 years old.

"They're not even ready for Moto3… So, we definitely have to open the doors of our MotoGP team to other riders."