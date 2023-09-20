MotoGP bikes have never raced in India and so the Buddh International Circuit will be new to all the riders.

Ducati, Aprilia and KTM have been the top three manufacturers all season, and despite it being a new circuit and opportunity for those who have struggled, the same trend is expected.

The difference is that data and previous success holds no credence, meaning those who adapt quickest could put themselves in contention for victory.

Oliveira could be one of those as he’s repeatedly shown an ability to conquer difficult conditions, while also being fast at new circuits.

The Portuguese rider is also in great form after securing three top six finishes since the summer break.

"The Indian circuit will be a challenge on all levels for us riders, machines and the team," said Oliveira ahead of this weekend.

"I believe we can do a good job and we are focused on rapid and efficient adaptation.

"The objective continues to be the search for the best possible performance with our motorcycle. We will be looking for points in both races."

Like Oliveira, teammate Raul Fernandez was strong at Misano as he put together his best performance in MotoGP.

Fernandez added: "First of all, it will be a difficult week for everyone. We don’t have a lot of time to get to know the track and so far, we don’t have a lot of information about it.

"This also might be a lot of fun, because in the end, we are all equal. My confidence and our level is improving a lot at the moment.

"Day by day, I feel more comfortable on the bike, I can attack like I want and honestly, I can’t wait to arrive in India!"