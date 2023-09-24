One of the most stunning moves in MotoGP history appears to be close to completion, with Marquez set to swap Repsol Honda for the Ducati satellite team.

He would partner his brother Alex Marquez, who left Honda a year ago and has loved his time at Gresini so far, if the move goes ahead.

Michele Masini, the Gresini sporting director, was quizzed about signing Marquez and responded to Sky: "We aim to hire the strongest rider.

"The objective of any sports director and team manager is to aim for the best performing rider possible among the various options.”

Factory Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi weighed in: "Gresini has the right to choose the best rider possible.

“And I believe that, if Marc proposes himself, they have the right and duty to take him into consideration.

“Then no one knows what will happen at this moment..."

Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati’s sporting director, previously said: "It seems that Gresini has this opportunity and that they are waiting for Marquez's decision.”

It is expected that the eight-time world champion will finalise his decision next weekend at the Japanese MotoGP - the home race of Honda.

After two frustrating years lingering behind the better bikes on the grid, Marquez could now be set to ride a year-old Desmosedici in 2024.

Honda enjoyed a decent weekend at the Indian MotoGP, with Marquez on the podium for the sprint race and ninth in Sunday’s grand prix after crashing while in fourth.

Joan Mir finished fifth in the grand prix.