Marquez is expected to join Gresini Ducati in 2024, despite that being the final year of his extremely lucrative Honda contract.

Spanish newspaper AS says that Honda could “loan” Marquez to Gresini for next year.

This would enable Marquez to wrangle out of his big-money deal without having to pay a massive penalty to Honda, the report claims.

In exchange for waiving the penalty fee, Honda could ask for an option to bring Marquez back in 2025 when he is a free agent.

Essentially the Japanese manufacturer would cave in to their star rider’s demand for a more competitive bike next season, which Gresini could offer him in the shape of a 2023-spec Desmosedici.

Honda would then have more than a year to sort out their own competitiveness, both in terms of their bike and their staff in the garage.

One of Marquez’s crucial demands to potentially stay at Honda was that they hire top-notch European-based engineers.

Honda would be able to give themselves time to hire these employees who would then reinvigorate the struggling team before 2025, when they could be reunited with Marquez.

The “loan” claim is one of many potential details which must be sorted out before Marquez can officially confirm that he will join the Ducati satellite squad, alongside his brother Alex Marquez, next season.

This weekend at the Japanese MotoGP he is expected to sit down with the top bosses from Honda although he may not publicise his big decision yet.