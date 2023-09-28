Since the end of 2021 Yamaha has slowly fallen down the MotoGP pecking order, and now arguably have the worst bike on the grid alongside Honda.

As a result Quartararo has been a very frustrated figure and has pleaded with Yamaha to change their approach.

Without a victory since Sachsenring last season, Quartararo has just two podiums in 2023, one of which came at the last round in India.

The French rider’s latest meeting with Yamaha’s top brass was another chance for him to demand more from the Japanese brand, and although it was a ‘really good meeting’, Quartararo wants actions to speak louder than words.

Quartararo said: "That is my conversation every weekend! I had a chance to talk yesterday to the Yamaha president and the top management of the engineers.

"It is super important for them, in the future, to take much more risk. For a better year next year. It is important for 2024.

"It’s confidential, what we talk about. We had a really good meeting but it’s only words. Now, it’s time for reaction.

"How I feel on the bike is most important. We need to feel the improvement and be faster."

Expecting a tougher weekend compared to the inaugural Indian MotoGP, Quartararo is not holding out much hope of a repeat performance at Motegi.

"It is going to be difficult," said the 2021 world champion. "We have to start the weekend to give our best, the most important for us is to be in the top 10 on Friday afternoon.

"More than half of the problem is here. I must try to be in Q2 straight away."