Martin has momentum on his side after claiming victory in the Indian MotoGP sprint and finishing second in the main race while title rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out.

And on day-one at Motegi it looked as though Martin held the advantage again before the reigning world champion popped into P2 late on.

Not concerned, Martin’s race pace was very impressive and should put him in the mix to fight for victory, however, it’s one-lap pace that has the Spaniard concerned.

A difficult morning session despite topping it, Martin told MotoGP.com: "It was a strange morning. A lot of things happened inside my box.

"Maybe you don’t realise but it was a bit of a disaster even though I was first in the morning. In the afternoon I was super competitive in terms of pace but I struggled to do a time attack lap.

"I was fast but not fast enough to be close to Pecco and Brad. Even so, I was really competitive and had a good practice [session]. Hopefully tomorrow we can make another step."

Martin felt as though the issues over one-lap were due to a lack of traction coming out of the corners.

That said, Martin feels enough good work was done to suggest he can be a threat to Bagnaia, who himself had a difficult second practice.

"The time attack is the place we need to improve," added Martin. "I feel like the rear grip on acceleration is not the best we need to understand and improve.

"But we are close. I’m confident and relaxed that my team will find improvements."