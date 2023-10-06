Repsol make Honda sponsorship decision in the wake of Marc Marquez’s exit

The energy company will fulfil the contract that runs until December 31, 2024, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Repsol and Honda’s association will therefore reach the 30-year mark next season - but it remains unclear if it will continue beyond 2024.

Repsol have also been by Marquez’s side throughout his MotoGP journey which has so far yielded six championships.

But they will no longer adorn his leathers or bike next season because it is confirmed that Marquez will leave Honda, and he is expected to join Gresini Ducati.

The report also states that Repsol are aware that, should Marquez go to KTM in 2025, they would not be able to join him as a sponsor. Because KTM already have ExxonMobil as an energy sponsor, and Red Bull would not want to share duties with Repsol.

Repsol are one of the top sponsors in MotoGP over the past three decades but, although they will stick around next year with Honda, the exit of Marquez creates a question mark around their long-term plans.