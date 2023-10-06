Official: Tech3 GASGAS confirm 2024 plans - and name the rider who will miss out

Acosta will be promoted from Moto2 and team with Augusto Fernandez.

Jack Miller and Brad Binder, the factory pair, will be unchanged for the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.

But it's bad news for veteran rider Espargaro who has now been confirmed as the victim of KTM's requirement to fit five riders on four bikes.

KTM asked Dorna for a fifth bike to keep all of their riders, then tried to buy an existing satellite team, but failed on both counts so were forced to nominate one rider to miss out from a full-time seat.

Espargaro has been described as "a prominent member of the MotoGP program on both sides of the pit wall" but there are no official details on his role for 2024.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that extra wild cards could enable Espargaro to race occasionally next season, and he will likely also deputise in case of injury. But KTM also have Dani Pedrosa within their ranks who has hugely impressed in that role this season.

KTM confirmed their plans: "Augusto Fernandez, will remain with the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 squad for his second term at the highest level. The 26-year-old Majorcan caught the eye with points-scoring performances in all but two of the 14 Grands Prix so far this season and has posted a personal best 4th place at the French Grand Prix. In Japan last weekend he notched his second-best classification with 7th place through tricky rainy conditions at Motegi. Augusto has shown potential and maturity while also progressing with his adaptation to the 2023 GASGAS RC16. He will be joined by the man who could be next in line for the Moto2 gold medal.

"Pedro Acosta is in only his third full season of world championship competition but the prolific 19-year-old has won the Moto3 title (2021), Moto2 Grands Prix as a rookie (2022) and has snared 11 podiums from 14 rounds this year to head the standings by more than 50 points. Acosta has the ability, the racecraft and the sheer natural talent to join the MotoGP grid and complete a remarkable journey through the company’s talent structure from being Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion in 2020 to premier class racer in 2024.

Pedro Acosta will ride for GASGAS in 2024, he will be teammates with Augusto Fernandez #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/5PxudWrX5n — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) October 6, 2023

"GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 rider, Pol Espargaro, will fill a crucial and very valued position for the Pierer Mobility Motorsport project next year. The likeable 32-year-old was part of this joint-decision for both the short and long-term future of the company’s MotoGP goals. Pol is greatly appreciated for his commitment and experience; right from the very first days of the Pierer Mobility Group’s MotoGP entry up until his dedicated quest to return to competitiveness after injury sustained earlier in 2023. #44 is an important asset for supporting talented young athletes and maintaining the strength of the current racing set-up and his humility is evidenced by the willingness to assist the next generation hoping to follow in his footsteps. Pol’s character, energy and abilities mean he will still be a prominent member of the MotoGP program on both sides of the pit wall."

Pit Beirer, GASGAS Motorsports Director, said: “We had an important and difficult decision to make for our GASGAS team for 2024. Augusto has made impressive first steps in MotoGP and we are totally convinced he has the speed and the intelligence to keep on progressing. Pedro is a very special talent who has already won so much, so quickly and 2024 will be about him learning to take the next step with the big boys in MotoGP. I want to thank Pol for everything he has done and all he continues to do for us. This guy is super-tough and super-determined and that’s why we want to count on him as an important part of our structure. Pol’s openness and proactiveness deserves my deepest respect. It underlines his greatness as a person that he gave us a helping hand in this situation. It also shows his passion for the sport and his thoughts for the future. With these pieces in place and with Hervé, Nicolas, and all the team and their experience we have an exciting year ahead for the GASGAS brand.”