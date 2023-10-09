The Gresini rider suffered the injuries on Saturday in India and also missed the following Japanese weekend as a result.

Providing he gets the green light from MotoGP medical staff on Thursday, Marquez is aiming to ‘build up’ his fitness over the Mandalika, Phillip Island and Buriram triple header.

“These three back-to-back races will be a build-up as we’ll get to Indonesia with the idea of testing my physical condition,” said Alex, who is tipped to be joined at Gresini by brother Marc next season.

“The goal will be to be on top form already from Australia so this is why Mandalika will be crucial in order to see at what point in the recovery process we are.

“I’m eager to return to action after missing Japan. I love all these tracks and I know I can do well, so we need to find back the right feeling.”

Marquez finished 13th in last year’s inaugural wet Mandalika race. He returns having been pushed out of the title top ten, by Fabio Quartararo, during his Motegi absence.

Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini are also hoping to return from injury in Indonesia, while Marco Bezzecchi's participation is in doubt after a collarbone fracture in a training accident on the weekend.

Marquez's current team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio enjoyed one of his best MotoGP weekends at Motegi, including career-best equalling eighth places in both the Sprint and Sunday race.

With his MotoGP future unclear, the Italian has found memories of his dry-pace at Mandalika a year ago,

“Last year it was a good weekend in Indonesia for us so I can’t wait to be there," he said. "In what was the second race [of the season] last year, I did get my first Q2 so there’s the desire to race there.

"Then Australia and Thailand are two very good tracks, especially the first one. We’re ready!”