Marquez returned to the podium in a grand prix for the first time since Phillip Island last season, when he finished second to Alex Rins.

The Honda rider, who will officially be leaving for Ducati at the end of this season, had secured two podiums in the sprint format (Portimao and Buddh) prior to his podium at Motegi.

With just six races left in the colours of Repsol Honda, Marquez is clear about his hopes for those races.

"Our objective for this race is exactly the same as the ones which remain this year: go out and do our maximum to finish 2023 in the best way possible as a team," said the eight-time world champion.

"Indonesia is always an incredible country to visit, you can really feel the passion of the fans here and I enjoy coming here more and more each time.

"Unfortunately, last year I had a crash in Warm Up so finally I wasn’t able to race but I rode here in the test and during practice as well so we have some idea what to expect this year.

"Let’s put on a good show this weekend and really just enjoy it."

After already losing Rins to Yamaha, and now Marquez, the Japanese manufacturer will be relying on Joan Mir to be their lead rider next season.

Despite mid-season rumours that he too could look for a way out, the 2020 world champion with Suzuki is staying at Honda and feels ready to back-up his top six finish in Japan with another strong showing.

Mir added: "We arrive in Indonesia after a week at home, refreshed and ready to go. In Japan we had some disappointment, but I am looking to put that behind me and use it for motivation.

"Last year we achieved a good result in sixth in very tricky conditions so we need to see what’s possible this weekend and also what the weather does. Right now the forecast is looking very hot!"