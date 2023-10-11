LCR Honda vs Repsol Honda tug-of-war over Johann Zarco?

The veteran rider, currently of Pramac Ducati, has penned a deal to join LCR Honda in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up as a replacement for Alex Rins, who quit to go to Yamaha.

But since then Marc Marquez announced that he would leave Repsol Honda, ending 11 years with the Japanese manufacturer, and is expected to join Gresini Ducati.

That leaves Honda’s factory team scrambling for a late replacement to pair with Joan Mir, with Miguel Oliveira emerging as their No 1 target, but he is contracted to Aprilia.

Zarco, therefore, has been reported as an obvious solution to automatically be moved to Repsol Honda, rather than LCR.

But LCR owner Cecchinello shot that claim down to Speedweek: “It’s a non-story.

“Zarco has signed contracts with HRC and LCR and will ride with us.

“That's the end of this story for me.”

Should LCR be able to stand firm in its claim over Zarco, it will leave Honda with an obvious problem.

Maverick Vinales has been reported as a target for Repsol Honda but, like the other key riders in MotoGP, he is already contracted for 2024.

It could mean that Honda have little choice but to turn to Iker Lecuona, who has raced five times for both Repsol and LCR this season as a replacement for the injured Marquez and Rins, and who represents the manufacturer in World Superbike currently.