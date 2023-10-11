The VR46 rider went under the knife on Sunday following a training accident at Valentino Rossi’s moto ranch the previous day.

Already in danger of losing touch with title leaders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin after dropping 54 points from the top, the injury looked set to rule Bezzecchi out of Indonesia and therefore potentially cost him a further 37 points.

But in a move that will revive memories of Jorge Lorenzo’s ‘man of steel’ return from a fresh collarbone fracture at Assen 2013, Bezzecchi hopes to be passed fit to ride this weekend by the MotoGP medical team.

There is someone who doesn’t want to lose his flight to Indonesia #IndonesianGP

@Marco12_B is going to travel to Mandalika Indonesia kami datang!#MotoGP #MooneyVR46RacingTeam #VR46 #MB72 pic.twitter.com/guEkWTVx9m — Mooney VR46 Racing Team (@VR46RacingTeam) October 11, 2023

Although Bezzecchi is 54 points adrift under the new 2023 Sprint+GP weekend format, if this season was under the previous scoring system (without Sprints) Bez would be just 10 points from Martin and 6 behind Bagnaia.

Team-mate Luca Marini, who broke his left collarbone when he hit the back of Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Indian Sprint race, is also aiming to be back on track in Indonesia.

Mandalika is followed by Phillip Island and Buriram, on successive weekends.

Jorge Lorenzo’s ‘man of steel’ moment: ‘It was completely mad!’

Jorge Lorenzo broke his left collarbone in a fast highside during a wet Thursday practice at Assen 2013, flew back to Barcelona where the injury was plated that night, then sensationally returned to take part in the Saturday race.

The Spaniard, who was locked in a title fight with Dani Pedrosa, stunned by braving the pain for fifth place, a feat that saw him labelled the ‘man of steel’.

“It was a crazy thing. I don’t think it will be repeated! It was completely mad,” said Lorenzo last year.

However, the factory Yamaha star paid a high price at the next round in Germany, damaging the plate in an accident and requiring another round of surgery.

“Unfortunately, at the next race in Sachsenring I crashed again and bent the plate, but Assen will be remembered as one of the craziest things ever,” Lorenzo said.