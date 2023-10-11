After the bombshell news that Marc Marquez would leave Honda in order to join Ducati - which is not yet confirmed - Vinales and Oliveira have since become targets for Honda.

The Japanese manufacturer has already lost Alex Rins to Yamaha, while Marquez leaving shows just how hard Honda have fallen from their glory days.

Johann Zarco is also an option to replace the eight-time alongside Joan Mir, but after signing for LCR Honda, Lucio Cecchinello is reportedly in no mood to let the team’s big addition for 2024 leave.

In regards to Oliveira and Vinales, the former is said to be at the top of their list but Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola was quoted as saying Oliveira has no clause to be released early from his factory deal.

"The same goes for Vinales, I want all four of my riders and I won't let them go,” Rivola told GPOne. “There is no clause for Miguel in case he is contacted by an official team."

Rivola also clarified whether any of Aprilia’s riders had discussed leaving for Honda, which he also dismissed.

“None of them told me anything and I want to keep everyone. We also signed a rider halfway through the season, but in that case Vinales was free.”

If Honda does manage to sign Vinales or Oliveira, then it will be a major coup given how late in the season it is.

But the expectation is for both Vinales and Oliveira to remain put, leaving Zarco as the front runner if the two Honda teams can come to an agreement.