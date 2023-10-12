With a move to Gresini now official, Marquez will have the luxury of jumping onto the best bike out there, while Honda are now trying to convince other big names riders to switch to a bike that is arguably the worst on the grid.

Marquez was speaking on the eve of Friday practice at Mandalika, as he also chose not to discuss Honda’s plan when it comes to replacing the Spaniard.

“No, I will not go there.” said Marquez when asked if he’s given Honda names to target. “Of course there are good names on the table. It’s about rumours.

“I understand that, of 100 rumours, one is true! Which one? You don’t know! I wish the best for Honda. It’s not a ‘bye bye’, it’s a ‘see you later’. I wish to cross our futures in the next years.

“They need time, they need to put their budget into the bike. A manufacturer, a brand, has time but an athlete does not have a lot of time. If you lose one year, it’s a year less in your career.”

So long a rival for Ducati, and in Andrea Dovizioso’s case the reason why he never became a MotoGP champion, Marquez is joining a manufacturer that has posed big problems to himself and Honda over the years.

Marquez added: “Since 2017 Ducati was one of the best. I will not say the best because I won the title in ‘17, ‘18 and ‘19.

“Always I was the first Honda, the best Honda in the standings, this helps me to continue believing in myself.

“I believe this is the best one, right now, today. Maybe next year KTM will make a step, maybe Honda, maybe Yamaha, you never know.”

It’s still not been confirmed whether Marquez will make his Ducati debut in 2023, although the Spaniard gave a positive update in that regard.

Confident of testing the 2023 bike at the post-season test in Valencia, Marquez said: “Still not confirmed. We are talking. But it looks like it will be possible.”

The two riders Honda have been heavily linked with are Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira.