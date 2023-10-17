After working in BSB (winning the title with Leon Camier in 2009) and then WorldSBK, Carchedi arrived in MotoGP as crew chief for Karel Abraham at Aspar Ducati during 2017-2018.

Carchedi then got his factory chance when he was teamed with Mir from the Spaniard’s debut season at Suzuki. The pair went on to celebrate world championship glory in only their second season together, Suzuki’s first premier-class crown since 2000.

But when the Suzuki project closed its doors at the end of last year - by which time Mir and Carchedi had achieved one title, one win and 13 podiums together - Mir went to Repsol Honda and Carchedi returned to Ducati via Gresini.

There were rumours that Mir had pushed hard to try and get Carchedi alongside him at Honda. Instead, Mir was initially partnered by Ramon Aurin during his RCV debut at the Valencia test, before Giacomo Guidotti stepped in from Sepang onwards.

Meanwhile, it will now be the rider sitting opposite Mir who works with Carchedi in 2024.

“I like Frankie, always. We had many great memories together and I like how he works. So yeah, I hope that he has a lot of success in the future with Marc,” said Mir.

“Frankie's quite calm. He’s a guy that if he has to stay awake all night to make the bike perform well, he will do it,” Mir added.

“It's not easy to find a person that does that and he has it. I think this is the biggest thing; that he loves his work and he's good at it.”

Carchedi is currently working with Fabio di Giannantonio, who celebrated his best MotoGP finish of fourth in Indonesia last Sunday, while Santi Hernandez has been Marc Marquez's crew chief since his 2013 premier-class debut.

Hernandez, like most of Marquez's mechanics, will remain at Repsol Honda next year.