The Pramac Ducati rider blew to possible wins after crashing from the lead at Mandalika, before leading all-but one lap in Phillip Island.

Martin’s sprint win at Mandalika saw him take the championship lead for the first time in his career, however, that lasted less than 24 hours as he crashed when leading the grand prix by over three seconds.

Martin then used the soft rear tyre in Phillip Island which looked to be a good choice until grip deteriorated with four laps remaining.

“It was really painful, the past two weekends,” said Martin. “One because of a crash, then I took the wrong tyre.

“But I was fast, this keeps me alive, knowing that I have the speed. My mentality is always to attack, to try to win both races.

“I was convinced that I took the right choice. The last four laps were a bad nightmare. I used all my skills to not crash, and to be fast on those tyres.

“Sometimes when you’re fast with both tyres, it is difficult to understand. I took the gamble - but, for me, it wasn’t a gamble but I thought it was the right choice.”

Martin has since fallen 27 points behind Francesco Bagnaia in just two races.

The two Ducati riders have, throughout this season, been closely matched for speed as Bagnaia had the upper hand prior to Martin going on a run of six wins in eight races (includes sprint races).

Bagnaia himself has now been without mistakes, however, Martin has made them at crucial times.

While the rivalry is fierce as both riders want to be the top Ducati, Martin also admitted that there’s no reason for the pair not to be on speaking terms.

“There’s no reason why we wouldn’t speak to each other,” added Martin. “On the track we try to beat each other.”