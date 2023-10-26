EXCLUSIVE: “Not true” - Marc Marquez sets record straight on Gresini pay

Either way, by leaving his Honda contract one year early to ride for Gresini Ducati next season, the Spaniard has chosen to give up what is currently the ‘highest salary in MotoGP’.

“Sometimes in your life but always in my career, my main priority was the riding performance. Not the money,” Marquez said, during an exclusive interview with Crash.net at Buriram.

“Money always is important. And if somebody says it isn’t, they will be lying. But sometimes you need to believe in yourself and follow what you feel.

“In my career always my main priority, even my lifestyle at home and here at the circuit, is to try to find the best to perform in the best way at the race track.

“It’s true that I have the highest salary in MotoGP but I’m happy with what I will have next year.”

'Not true' that Marc Marquez will be riding for free

Is it true that you will be riding for free at Gresini next year?

“No, it’s not true. I never go [into details] on that aspect because, as you know, nobody really knows what my salary is now at Honda. Nobody knows.

“I’ve heard many numbers, but nobody knows exactly. But next year still I will be super happy with what I have.”

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti had previously implied that Marquez would race for Gresini for free.

Marquez, who won his sixth and most recent title at Buriram with a last-lap victory over Fabio Quartararo in 2019, starts this year’s event 16th in the world championship, with one podium.