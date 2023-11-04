Yamaha make worrying money confession about Fabio Quartararo’s future

The 2021 MotoGP champion is among the bulk of the riders on the grid who will enter the final year of their contracts in 2024.

That means 2025 could be a fascinating year for the rider market, with every manufacturer able to offer vacant bikes to the best available contenders.

Quartararo, still hot property despite a year of struggling with Yamaha, would have the option to look elsewhere for a competitive bike.

Massimo Meregalli, Yamaha team director, was asked if he fears that Marc Marquez’s exit from Honda could have a knock-on effect throughout the paddock.

“I’m more worried about what 2025 will be like,” he told GPOne.

“In that case, we will have to convince him with the performance of the bike and not with the monetary aspect.”

Meregalli insisted there will be no shock departure for next season: “At the moment, I don’t see Fabio in the situation of breaking a contract.

“Anything can happen, but we haven’t perceived this.”

Part of Yamaha’s masterplan to return to winning ways is to arm themselves with a satellite team.

This year they have only two bikes on the grid, compared to eight Ducatis, four KTMs, four Hondas and four Aprilias.

“For Yamaha it is very important to have it and we will do everything for 2025,” Meregalli said.

“The fact of being with only two riders becomes complicated because you find yourself with little data available.

“Fortunately the format of the weekend has changed, because before it was a problem, given that we had no way to work on the bike and every session was a qualifying session.”

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team remain an option to join Yamaha’s side. They are contracted to Ducati for 2024 but have spoken to the Japanese manufacturer, for whom Rossi still works as an ambassador.

Meregalli insists that Quartararo can be equipped with a winning bike by 2025.

“This is our goal. Victory is not a quick thing to achieve,” he said.

“But I think we will be half-way between the current position and the top positions.”