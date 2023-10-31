2024 MotoGP in-season test dates confirmed

There will be a total of nine testing days across the calendar year.

This is an increase of one day, compared to this year.

The reason is to test a new front tyre specification ahead of its expected introduction in 2025.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar features 22 rounds across 18 countries.

The 2024 in-season test days will occur after the grands prix in the same locations.

2024 in-season MotoGP test days

Monday 29 April: Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto

Monday 3 June: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Monday 9 September: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

2024 pre-season test day

1-3 February: Sepang

6-8 February: Sepang

19-20 February: Qatar

2024 post-season test day