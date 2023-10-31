2024 MotoGP in-season test dates confirmed

31 Oct 2023
Ajo KTM bike, Moto3, Australian MotoGP, 20 October

MotoGP’s three days of in-season testing in 2024 have been confirmed.

There will be a total of nine testing days across the calendar year.

This is an increase of one day, compared to this year.

The reason is to test a new front tyre specification ahead of its expected introduction in 2025.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar features 22 rounds across 18 countries.

The 2024 in-season test days will occur after the grands prix in the same locations.

2024 in-season MotoGP test days

  • Monday 29 April: Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
  • Monday 3 June: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
  • Monday 9 September: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

2024 pre-season test day

  • 1-3 February: Sepang
  • 6-8 February: Sepang
  • 19-20 February: Qatar

2024 post-season test day

  • After the Valencia grand prix