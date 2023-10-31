2024 MotoGP in-season test dates confirmed
MotoGP’s three days of in-season testing in 2024 have been confirmed.
There will be a total of nine testing days across the calendar year.
This is an increase of one day, compared to this year.
The reason is to test a new front tyre specification ahead of its expected introduction in 2025.
The 2024 MotoGP calendar features 22 rounds across 18 countries.
The 2024 in-season test days will occur after the grands prix in the same locations.
2024 in-season MotoGP test days
- Monday 29 April: Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
- Monday 3 June: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
- Monday 9 September: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
2024 pre-season test day
- 1-3 February: Sepang
- 6-8 February: Sepang
- 19-20 February: Qatar
2024 post-season test day
- After the Valencia grand prix