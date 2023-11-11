Two reasons named why Ducati didn’t want Marc Marquez at Pramac

The eight-time world champion made up his mind to quit Honda and seek the best possible bike between the Sachsenring and Assen rounds, Speedweek report, the most disastrous period of an awful year.

A planned contract extension for Johann Zarco at Pramac was postponed by Ducati in August, to keep a potential spot free for Marquez, the report states.

The Timeline: How Marc Marquez left Honda Video of The Timeline: How Marc Marquez left Honda

But there are two clear reasons why Marquez to Pramac was not viable.

The first: Prima, the Italy-based sponsor of Pramac, wanted an Italian rider.

Eventually, Franco Morbidelli claimed the seat to meet that criteria.

The second: Ducati did not want to rock the boat with their talented crop of young riders - Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi - by handing over a latest-spec Desmosedici to Marquez.

By opening the door to Gresini, who will run a year-old spec bike, Ducati can politically insist that the independent team made the call to recruit Marquez.

Ducati also plan to keep Marquez “long-term”, the report states.

He has signed a one-year deal to join his brother Alex Marquez next year at Gresini.