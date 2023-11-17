Marini is set to be confirmed as Marquez’s replacement at Repsol Honda for next year, when the eight-time champion heads to Gresini Ducati.

Honda’s search for a new rider was convoluted and hinged on the length of the deal they were willing to offer.

Marini is expected to pen a two-year deal which could now limit Honda’s options for the 2025 season when Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are among the riders who will become free agents.

“The natural step, putting everything on the table, is a rider who does not have a contract,” Marquez told AS about his replacement.

“You take him for a year and then, by 2025, you have both bikes free.

“You see how the project is and you can go for a Bagnaia, Martin, Pedro Acosta or Marquez, it doesn't matter.

“You can really go for any rider if you have a project to win.

“It sounds like it will be a two-year contract with Marini, so it surprises me a little, but they will have their reasons. You would have to ask them that.”

Miguel Oliveira reportedly rejected Honda’s advances when he was only offered a one-year deal.

And a two-year deal was reportedly the decisive factor for Marini, who would not have left VR46 for anything less.

But the intriguing question now arises of how Honda will approach the conclusion to next year, when the most successful riders on the grid become free agents but the Japanese manufacturer is already committed to Marini for a second season.