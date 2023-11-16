MotoGP legends have their say on what it takes to win a world title

Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are separated by just 14 points heading into the final two rounds.

Bagnaia, who outscored Martin by one point in Sepang, has been the leader for nearly the entire campaign.

Martin was briefly atop the world championship standings in Mandalika, however, a crash whilst leading the main race handed the advantage back to Bagnaia who went on to win.

Bagnaia was the rider with the early season form despite a couple of crashes, however, since Catalunya Martin has been the best rider in MotoGP.

It’s likely the title fight will go down to the final round in Valencia, but whatever happens over the next two rounds, the rider who keeps their calm will come out on top, according to legends of the past.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Stoner admitted his mentality was to go one race at a time: “I always went race by race. I didn’t try to look too far into the distance because if you get caught looking too far ahead you don’t worry about what’s happening now.”

Agostini, who is the most successful rider ever in terms of championships won, was next to speak saying: “You have pressure the whole season and the people are waiting for the victory from you.

“To win the world championship you must try every Grand Prix. You must have a good strategy, be very professional, set-up the bike perfectly - all of this can help you win.”

While a good strategy, being one of the fastest and knowing how to get the best out of themselves on a bad day is crucial to a successful title challenge, so is consistency.

That was one of the biggest strengths Mick Doohan had, with the Australian adding: “Consistency is the key. You have to work hard. You need commitment, dedication and the team; everything needs to fall into place. That’s why it is so difficult to win a championship.”