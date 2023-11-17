Marini is set to leave the VR46 MotoGP team to join Repsol Honda in 2024.

At this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP, Marini was asked about a comment from his teammate Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi had said, Motorsport reported: "I don't want to imagine what it would be like not to have Marini as a teammate.

“We have always known each other, even though he no longer trains with us now, given that his entire preparation has changed and he has distanced himself a little.”

But Marini clarified: "I always go to the Ranch, I have changed the way I work a little, but I train the same with the kids.

“Nothing important, there is nothing against the Academy, don't look for anything bad, it has just been a confusion.

“My relationship with the other riders is perfect, we go to dinner every week, it couldn't be a better relationship.

“The training at the Ranch is perfect with the rest of the riders.”

Marini, as the brother of Valentino Rossi, has a very unique spotlight on him.

Now set to exit Rossi’s team, he said: "It's being a rider like everyone, like Pecco Bagnaia, like Franco Morbidelli, I just want to do what allows me to finish making the step to improve the results and have a good, incredible, special MotoGP career.”

How close is Marini’s move to Honda?

Marini has agreed terms on a two-year deal but it hasn’t yet been confirmed.

It is expected that, when VR46 finalsie his replacement (which Fermin Aldeguer is in pole position for), Marini’s switch to Honda will be announced.

“We will see,” he told TNT Sports when pressed for an update in Qatar.

“They are talking, my management and Honda.

“But it’s something… I can’t tell you anything. “Because there’s nothing more than I’ve already said.

“We need more time, even if there is no time! Because Valencia [will soon] be here!”

Marini could ride for Honda on November 28 at the Valencia test if his move is finalised in time.