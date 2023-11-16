Factory Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro just missed out on the podium last season but was strong throughout the weekend.

Oliveira, who has been very fast at times during his first season aboard the RS-GP22 machine, has not enjoyed much premier class success at the Losail International Circuit, which is something he wants to change this season.

“I like Qatar, it should be interesting with the new asphalt this year,” said Oliveira. “The Losail International Circuit looks like a track that could suit our bike.

“Last year went quite well there, so hopefully, we can benefit from that this year, build up a good weekend and then have a good result.”

Although there have been glimpses, team-mate Raul Fernandez has continued to struggle during the second half of the year.

The Spaniard has not been inside the top ten since the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, which was the third consecutive race where he landed a top ten result.

Stressing the importance of not having any expectations, Fernandez said: “Qatar is completely different than Malaysia. This year, I’ve learnt that when I arrive at a track and don’t expect anything special, it usually works out better.

“So, I’m not going to say that I expect a lot. I just want to enjoy riding, I want to finish the race, gather information and get kilometers in.

“I will try to do my best as always and I am looking forward to ride under the floodlights again.”