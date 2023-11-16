Quartararo has not done much winning of late, in fact, his last MotoGP victory came at the 2022 German Grand Prix at Sachsenring.

Since then Quartararo has stepped on the podium just six times as Yamaha have suffered a fall down the pecking order similar to Honda.

But even when it was clear that Yamaha could not challenge, Quartararo’s mindset remained the same, which was that of someone who wanted to win.

“As a person I’m a winner,” said Quartararo when speaking on the MotoGP.com podcast. “I don’t want to just give up because this is something I will never do.

“Even if we’re in a situation where we know we cannot fight for the victory, I always believe that I have to fight for the victory. Maybe I will not.”

That said, Quartararo also admitted that the beginning of this season resulted in him losing the element of fun.

Unable to consistently challenge at the front, especially when it came to qualifying, Quartararo admitted he was angered even after race weekends ended.

Quartararo added: “The first part of the season I never accepted the position I was ending [up in]. This was making me super angry even after the GP.

“I was home, disappointed and not enjoying life. But since mid-season I said ‘okay, whatever the result is we have to enjoy it and as soon as the races finish switch off’. From February to July I was not enjoying it.”