Marquez will swap Repsol Honda for Gresini Ducati in the most seismic MotoGP switch in a generation for the 2024 season.

Gresini are an independent team, which several Ducati bigwigs have emphasised, creating an interesting dynamic between Marquez and the bosses at the Italian manufacturer.

“Marc’s arrival is good news for Ducati because they are getting the best rider at zero cost,” three-time MotoGP champion and ex-Ducati rider Lorenzo told GPOne.

“But it’s also a problem because not all the executives at Ducati wanted Marc.

“Gigi Dall’Igna certainly wanted him, since he’s always aiming for the fastest riders.

“However, there are two aspects that worry us.

“The first is losing Marc after only one year, because he’d then take all the knowledge that he acquired with him.

“The second is that he can beat Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

“I think he’s going to win a lot of races next year. I don’t know if he can fight for the title but, if I had to bet, I’d bet on him.”

Marquez has signed a one-year deal so will become a free agent for 2025, along with most riders on the MotoGP grid, meaning both riders and teams can search for new opportunities.

The possibility exists that Marquez could spend one year learning the secrets of the Desmosedici before heading elsewhere.

Lorenzo had two disappointing seasons at Ducati although he played a role in developing the Desmosedici project, led by Dall’Igna.

Although Lorenzo struggled, his teammate Andrea Dovizioso was runner-up in the championship for three years in a row behind Honda’s Marquez.

“I knew Gigi could do it,” Lorenzo said about Ducati’s domination of MotoGP today.

“He’s stubborn and, technologically, he’s a step ahead of everyone.

“In fact, he’s always created the best bike among the 125cc, Superbike and MotoGP.

“It’s precisely for that reason that I decided to leave Yamaha for Ducati, because I knew it would become the best bike.

“They would probably have created it without me, but with me “Dall’Igna accelerated that process in creating a bike that was more complete and easier for all riders to ride.

“When I arrived at Ducati, the bike had great power and advanced aerodynamics, but I made him understand that rideability was also needed.

“Today, the Desmosedici goes a great distance and the riders are fast.”