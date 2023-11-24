Valentino Rossi heading to Valencia “to decide” VR46 MotoGP line-up

One of those is Fabio di Giannantonio, suddenly viewed as favourite after his Qatar victory, but the other is not Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer.

VR46 team director Alessio Salucci told Dorna’s Jack Appleyard:

“We have two options. Vale, the real boss, is also coming here to speak and in the next days we will try to find the right decision for us.

“I said ‘not di Giannantonio’ [previously] because our project is a little bit more for rookie riders, but anyway in the last two or three races Fabio was unbelievable."

Salucci confirmed talks with di Giannantonio are now underway.

“We spoke a lot with Fabio yesterday… Vale is coming here to decide.

“The second option is not Aldeguer. It’s one very young rider, but we will see in the next days.”

With Moto2 title runner-up Tony Arbolino saying he intends to test for Marc VDS on Monday, Manuel Gonzalez might be the 'young rider' in question.

Gonzalez, 21, took his first Moto2 podium for the VR46 Yamaha Mastercamp team in Qatar.

Although Marini's Repsol Honda deal is yet to be officially confirmed it is considered a formality, with VR46 speaking so openly about the need to find a last-minute replacement.

VR46’s new rider will need to be on track alongside Marco Bezzecchi at Tuesday’s Valencia test.

Salucci was also asked about resurfacing of rumours of VR46 switching to Yamaha machinery in 2025.

“I always speak with everyone - Yamaha, KTM and also Ducati, where we have the option for 2025 and 2026.

"Now it’s a bit too early. We will decide in the middle of next year.”