Marquez will swap Honda, one of MotoGP’s most prestigious giants, for one of its smallest teams in 2024 because he wants to rediscover competitiveness with the help of a Desmosedici.

Since confirmation that di Giannantonio will lose his seat, he has delivered eye-opening form culminating in last weekend’s victory at the Qatar MotoGP.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport about his frustration over how Gresini managed his exit: "I don't like to talk about it, but for me it wasn't handled very well by the team.

“There was a rush to sign Alex [his teammate, whose contract was renewed for 2024].

“Marc's story is particular, he's an eight-time champion.

“But in the short term he didn't achieve great results. It's more of a marketing operation, although I'm sure he will do very well.

“I didn't like how we arrived at this decision, in 2024 we could have done great things.

“Maybe Fausto would also be a little angry…”

Luca Marini to join Repsol Honda?! ð€¯ Video of Luca Marini to join Repsol Honda?! ð€¯

Di Giannantonio, after a period of seeming like he would miss out on the 2024 season altogether, is now in pole position to land the vacant VR46 bike.

“I isolated myself,” he said.

“I have the situation clear in my head and [my manager] knows what I think and want.

“But I have forbidden him from talking to me about it until there is a contract.”

Di Giannantonio, in just his second year in the premier class, has stunned the paddock with his form over the past month which included his first podium and first win, which remarkably arrived at a time when he was out of work for 2024.

"Many didn't believe in me because they didn't look at what we did,” he reacted.

“They only focused on the post on Instagram where the result was written.

“Seeing Fabio behind, they immediately thought I wasn't worth a damn, but I'm happy to have proved the opposite.”