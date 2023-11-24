The crucial meeting and million-pound decision to decide VR46’s 2024 line-up

The only remaining seat in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up is replacing Luca Marini, who is set for Repsol Honda, at VR46.

Di Giannantonio’s manager Diego Tavano emerged from a meeting on Thursday in Valencia with VR46 optimistic that they would land the bike, Sky report.

Aldeguer, the teenage talent who has won three Moto2 races in a row, was the first-choice pick but no longer looks likely.

Luca Boscoscuro, the owner of Aldeguer’s Speed Up Moto 2 team, has never wanted him to leave.

He was asking VR46 to pay “millions” to acquire Aldeguer, DAZN report, because a clause in the rider’s contract allowing him to step up into MotoGP has expired.

"It was too late to change and find a replacement, Fermin understood," Boscoscuro told Sky.

"I think it's the right choice, he needs to mature and lay the foundations to be ready for MotoGP."

Ducati don’t want Aldeguer to go to Yamaha

Aldeguer had two offers - VR46 for 2024, or Pramac Ducati for 2025.

And because Speed Up won’t sanction his exit now, Pramac look like they’ve won the race for his signature after he spends one more year in Moto2.

"Gigi Dall'Igna wants Aldeguer and wants him in the Ducati ranks,” DAZN report.

“Gigi is going to try to keep Aldeguer closed for 25/26 at Pramac.”

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team will reportedly join Yamaha in 2025, after the final year of their contract as a Ducati satellite team in 2024.

That means, should Aldeguer go to VR46 now, he would become a Yamaha satellite rider after a year.

Ducati do not want to lose the talented young rider to Yamaha.

So giving him an impressive offer to join Pramac in 2025 is their way of keeping hold of a potential future star, rather than letting him follow Rossi’s team to the Japanese manufacturer.