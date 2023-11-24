2023 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'30.191s 19/19 334k 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.187s 12/17 326k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.259s 20/22 334k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.299s 13/19 331k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.343s 11/19 332k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.365s 20/20 327k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.373s 10/20 326k 8 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.376s 20/20 327k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.620s 11/18 329k 10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.666s 16/17 327k 11 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.683s 19/20 332k 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.710s 11/19 327k 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.778s 10/18 332k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.855s 13/22 326k 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.921s 19/20 329k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.061s 11/23 331k 17 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.106s 19/20 332k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.252s 5/15 324k 19 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.297s 16/20 329k 20 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +1.323s 14/15 329k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.362s 5/5 326k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.806s 19/19 324k

*Rookie.

Official Ricardo Tormo MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Lorenzo 1m 29.401s (2016)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.042s (2021)

Johann Zarco leads opening practice for the Valencia MotoGP season finale, as Pramac Ducati team-mate Jorge Martin starts the weekend ahead of title rival Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin, who has his sights set simply on winning both races this weekend, was straight on the attack, joining Zarco in fitting new rubber to set his best in the final minutes.

The Spaniard also shook his head and wheelied with delight after a perfect practice start at the end of the session, in contrast to the grip woes last weekend, causing smiles in the Pramac pits.

Gresini's Qatar winner Fabio di Giannantonio, now tipped to join VR46 next season, continued his excellent end-of-season form by battling for the top spot throughout and was fastest until Zarco's late surge.

But unlike the Pramacs, di Giannantonio set his best time on used tyres.

Both di Giannantonio and Zarco, moving to LCR next year, are making their final appearances for their current teams.

Bagnaia made a slow start (22nd and last during the middle stages, and surrounded by Ducati staff) before climbing the order, but stuck to his usual tactic of avoiding a new tyre at the end of the session for 13th.

Marc Marquez began his final event as a Repsol Honda rider by also leading the timesheets on the way to seventh place, the #93 also spending several laps studying Martin.

But team-mate Joan Mir suffered a heavy accident at Turn 8 in the early stages of the cool morning session and, although seen leaving on a scooter, was sent to a hospital for further checks.

LCR's Takaaki Nakagami later made it two Hondas in the gravel while Marc's brother Alex Marquez slid off his Gresini Ducati at Turn 1.

Francesco Bagnaia takes a 21-point lead into the Valencia title decider after a runner-up finish to Fabio di Giannantonio in Qatar was combined with tenth place after tyre woes for Jorge Martin.



Reigning champion Bagnaia thus has two chances to secure another title this weekend, starting with the Saturday Sprint, where he will be crowned if he can extend his lead to 25 points.



But with Martin winning 6 of the last 7 Sprints (and 2nd to Alex Marquez in the other) that looks like a tall order and the world championship is unlikely to be decided until the final lap of the season on Sunday.



…Or perhaps even several hours afterwards, depending on the effect of any post-race penalties for low tyre pressure.



Bagnaia and Martin are among 15 full-time riders to have now received an Official Warning for low tyre pressure. A further breach would result in a 3-second time penalty, or 6-seconds for Aleix Espargaro, who has offended twice.



The only riders yet to use their low-pressure warning 'joker' are Fabio Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder, Joan Mir and Fabio di Giannantonio, plus the returning Alex Rins and absent (through injury) Miguel Oliveira.



The Valencia circuit, which will host a post-season test next Tuesday, has been resurfaced ahead of the 2023 event.



Among the riders saying farewell to their current teams this weekend are Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Yamaha), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati) and Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3). Luca Marini is also expected to leave VR46 to replace Marquez but no announcement has yet been made.



Reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut, with GASGAS Tech3, at next week’s Valencia test.

