2023 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Valencia MotoGP at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'30.191s
|19/19
|334k
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.187s
|12/17
|326k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.259s
|20/22
|334k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.299s
|13/19
|331k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.343s
|11/19
|332k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.365s
|20/20
|327k
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.373s
|10/20
|326k
|8
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.376s
|20/20
|327k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.620s
|11/18
|329k
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.666s
|16/17
|327k
|11
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.683s
|19/20
|332k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.710s
|11/19
|327k
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.778s
|10/18
|332k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.855s
|13/22
|326k
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.921s
|19/20
|329k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.061s
|11/23
|331k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.106s
|19/20
|332k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.252s
|5/15
|324k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.297s
|16/20
|329k
|20
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+1.323s
|14/15
|329k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.362s
|5/5
|326k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.806s
|19/19
|324k
*Rookie.
Official Ricardo Tormo MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Lorenzo 1m 29.401s (2016)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.042s (2021)
Johann Zarco leads opening practice for the Valencia MotoGP season finale, as Pramac Ducati team-mate Jorge Martin starts the weekend ahead of title rival Francesco Bagnaia.
Martin, who has his sights set simply on winning both races this weekend, was straight on the attack, joining Zarco in fitting new rubber to set his best in the final minutes.
The Spaniard also shook his head and wheelied with delight after a perfect practice start at the end of the session, in contrast to the grip woes last weekend, causing smiles in the Pramac pits.
Gresini's Qatar winner Fabio di Giannantonio, now tipped to join VR46 next season, continued his excellent end-of-season form by battling for the top spot throughout and was fastest until Zarco's late surge.
But unlike the Pramacs, di Giannantonio set his best time on used tyres.
Both di Giannantonio and Zarco, moving to LCR next year, are making their final appearances for their current teams.
Bagnaia made a slow start (22nd and last during the middle stages, and surrounded by Ducati staff) before climbing the order, but stuck to his usual tactic of avoiding a new tyre at the end of the session for 13th.
Marc Marquez began his final event as a Repsol Honda rider by also leading the timesheets on the way to seventh place, the #93 also spending several laps studying Martin.
But team-mate Joan Mir suffered a heavy accident at Turn 8 in the early stages of the cool morning session and, although seen leaving on a scooter, was sent to a hospital for further checks.
LCR's Takaaki Nakagami later made it two Hondas in the gravel while Marc's brother Alex Marquez slid off his Gresini Ducati at Turn 1.
Francesco Bagnaia takes a 21-point lead into the Valencia title decider after a runner-up finish to Fabio di Giannantonio in Qatar was combined with tenth place after tyre woes for Jorge Martin.
Reigning champion Bagnaia thus has two chances to secure another title this weekend, starting with the Saturday Sprint, where he will be crowned if he can extend his lead to 25 points.
But with Martin winning 6 of the last 7 Sprints (and 2nd to Alex Marquez in the other) that looks like a tall order and the world championship is unlikely to be decided until the final lap of the season on Sunday.
…Or perhaps even several hours afterwards, depending on the effect of any post-race penalties for low tyre pressure.
Bagnaia and Martin are among 15 full-time riders to have now received an Official Warning for low tyre pressure. A further breach would result in a 3-second time penalty, or 6-seconds for Aleix Espargaro, who has offended twice.
The only riders yet to use their low-pressure warning 'joker' are Fabio Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder, Joan Mir and Fabio di Giannantonio, plus the returning Alex Rins and absent (through injury) Miguel Oliveira.
The Valencia circuit, which will host a post-season test next Tuesday, has been resurfaced ahead of the 2023 event.
Among the riders saying farewell to their current teams this weekend are Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Yamaha), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati) and Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3). Luca Marini is also expected to leave VR46 to replace Marquez but no announcement has yet been made.
Reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut, with GASGAS Tech3, at next week’s Valencia test.