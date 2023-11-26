Valencia MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi: Marc Marquez "made me crash", nobody punishes him
Marco Bezzecchi was in doubt as to where the blame lay after opening lap contact with Marc Marquez left the VR46 Ducati rider down and out of the Valencia MotoGP finale.
The pair tangled after just a few corners. The incident wasn’t broadcast live, but footage was later found (see below):
“There is nothing to explain. He hit me and he made me crash. Fortunately, I’m okay. I have some pain in my left shoulder and my left foot,” said Bezzecchi.
The incident was put under investigation by the FIM Stewards but declared a racing incident.
Asked why he felt the Stewards had reached that conclusion, Bezzecchi replied:
“Because he’s Marc Marquez and nobody makes nothing to him.”
Contact with @marcmarquez93 resulted in a costly crash for Bezzecchi and no further action was taken— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 26, 2023
The Italian did not mince his words after the race #ValenciaGP pic.twitter.com/aRmgxJY9lm
Marquez later crashed out of his final Repsol Honda race after being clipped by title contender Jorge Martin, sending the eight-time world champion into a big highside.
The Stewards also judged that clash to have been a racing incident.
Marquez will join Bezzecchi in riding a GP23 next season, with the Spaniard joining younger brother Alex at the Gresini team.
Bezzecchi had already confirmed third in the world championship before the Valencia weekend.
