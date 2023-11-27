The incident occurred when Martin, frantically trying to recover after running off track when he clipped title rival Francesco Bagnaia, dived for the inside of the RCV at Turn 4.

But the pair clashed at the apex, with Martin pitching Marquez into a highside while his own race, and slim title hopes, also ended in the gravel.

Although insisting it was a racing incident, Martin later claimed Marquez had seen him and tried to defend the (fifth) position by releasing the brakes.

Marquez, who had rubbed his front wheel on Martin’s shoulder during a close moment in the Sprint race, was clear that the Pramac Ducati rider had "made a mistake".

But he didn’t blame Martin for trying, given the title situation.

“It was not the best ending [with Honda] but honestly speaking I was approaching the weekend like I was fighting for the World Championship. I was super concentrated, tried to find the best,” Marquez told MotoGP.com

“Yesterday we achieved a podium and today, OK, was not our mistake, because maybe Martin was too optimistic on that overtake on Turn 4. But I will not push against him.

“I completely understand his mentality. He was full attacking, he was fighting for a championship and as a rider I will not complain.

“I know that he knows that he did a mistake. But OK, it’s acceptable because he was fighting for a championship. Unfortunately, we were on the receiving end!

“Today the podium was possible because the pace was there, but the party was the same in the garage [after] we enjoyed it a lot. It’s true I was a little bit… It was a big highside and still I’m not full focused!

“Now it's time to recover to start the new chapter tomorrow.”

Marquez - who had clashed with Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap, leaving the Italian on the ground - added that Martin had apologised to him for the incident and, while confirming he had seen the #89 at the last moment, said it was too late to avoid contact.

“[Martin] said to me that ‘sorry’ because in the end it was his mistake. He was the guy behind,” said Marquez, who had picked Martin as his title favourite several rounds ago.

“I was attacking also Zarco at that time and I went in on that corner very fast and in the very last moment I saw one wheel and I tried to pick up a bit the bike, but it was too late and I already start to fly.

“I said to him, ‘you were fighting for a championship’. He did a mistake on turn 1 [behind Bagnaia] and maybe was too aggressive, too hot [trying to recover]. But it was his mentality and I understand.”

No penalties were handed out for the incidents in Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia now joins Marquez as the only multi-time MotoGP champion on the current grid.

“I want to congratulate Pecco and the Lenovo Ducati team. They did an amazing job. Winning titles back-to-back is super difficult,” Marquez said. “They fight a lot and he controlled the pressure this year because Martin was super fast. Congrats to all of them.”

Marquez will make his Gresini Ducati debut in Tuesday’s Valencia test.