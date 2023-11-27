Marc Marquez spotted entering Gresini Ducati box for the first time

Marquez, and his brother Alex Marquez who will also be his teammate next year, were in the Valencia paddock on Monday during the Moto2 tyre test.

Here we go Marc Márquez makes his way to the Gresini Racing box.



They were photograpped entering Gresini's box - the first time that Marc Marquez has made contact with his new employers.

He will ride a Ducati for the first time at Tuesday's Valencia postseason test, a momentous occasion for his career and in MotoGP history.

Marquez and Honda enjoyed a legendary 11-year association but it has now come to an end.

His final race with Honda ended glumly in the gravel after he was clattered by Jorge Martin.

But his six premier class titles remain the stuff of legend, and Marquez will now attempt to write a new chapter by repeating his success at Gresini.

He has penned a one-year deal at the Ducati satellite team, to again team with his brother who he was previously alongside in 2020 before his big injury.